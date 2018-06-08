Selangor Sultan disappointed with Malays who instigate hatred against rulers

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed disappointment with certain parties that instigate the people to hate the Malay rulers. — Bernama file pic

SHAH ALAM, June 8 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has expressed disappointment in the actions of certain parties who openly insult and belittle the monarchy institution in a bid to instigate the people to hate the Malay rulers.

He said he was especially saddened as the instigation against the Malay rulers came from the Malays themselves.

“The role of the monarchy institution is to protect and defend Islam and the special rights of the Malays, as well as that of other races in the country.

“The spread of this (insult) culture must be stopped so that the people will not be further instigated to hate the Malay rulers to the extent of losing loyalty,” he said at the breaking-of-fast event with the people and distribution of Raya goodies here today.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah.

Sultan Sharafuddin also stressed that the monarchy institution played a vital role in the constitutional monarchy system practised in this country and always supported the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

As such, he urged all Malays, especially in Selangor, to avoid quarrelling among themselves as this could lead to a split which would give a bad image to Islam.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he wanted all Muslims to think well, be united, compromise and always be ready to forgive and help each other.

“The people must also help and contribute towards state and national development. Do not only criticise, slander, threaten and berate, especially on social media because this not only hurt others, but will also have a negative effect on the people and national development,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin also graced the opening of the new Al-Falah Mosque, Jalan Kebun, in Section 30 here.

Also present was Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Raja. — Bernama