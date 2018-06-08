Negri Sembilan MB, excos to declare assets

Aminuddin Harun clocks in for the first time as Negri Sembilan mentri besar at Wisma Negeri in Seremban May 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 8 ― Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said it is compulsory for him and all 10 state executive councillors to declare their assets within a month.

He said the declaration will be made to the people in line with new government’s commitment to transparency.

“This decision was taken at the state executive council meeting on Wednesday. In fact, I myself declared my assets to INVOKE Malaysia and can be looked up at its website. As such, I want all excos to declare their assets as well.

“The declaration on our assets can be sent at the Negri Sembilan web portal. The declaration of assets is in line with the promises made in the Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto (for the 14th general election),” he told Bernama after attending Sekolah Menengah Sains Tuanku Munawir’s Khatam Al-Quran ceremony here today.

In Johor Baru, the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry minister said the move by the federal government for ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries to declare their assets to the prime minister was timely to return integrity to the public service.

He added that the no gifts policy was also apt to prevent any form of abuse. ― Bernama