KTM confirms provocative banners removed from station

A man is seen removing the provocative banner from the KTM station area, June 8, 2018. ― Pictures courtesy of KTMB

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Provocative banners with racial messaging targeting two politicians have been removed from the area of a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) station, the railway company has confirmed.

Earlier today, Malay Mail had spotted two provocative messages outside the KTM station in Kg Dato Harun in Petaling Jaya, which had targeted DAP's Damansara MP Tony Pua and Human Rights Party Malaysia's president P. Uthayakumar.

Malay Mail alerted KTMB about the matter and its chairman Datuk Nawawi Ahmad confirmed it and the banners have since been removed.

Malay Mail understands that a senior KTMB officer was told today that the banners were put up yesterday and that the officer had subsequently ordered KTMB staff to remove the banners.

Photographs were furnished as proof to Malay Mail that the banners have been taken down from the KTM station area, with the removed banners also shown folded up near the ticket turnstiles.

The banners spotted today were yellow in colour, with warnings to “infidels” and “immigrants” to not challenge the status of Islam in the country.

The provocative banners that were hung up by unknown individuals bore red writings in Malay, saying: “Immigrants don’t overstep the line!! Don’t play with fire” and “Islam is the official religion of Malaysia!! Infidels don’t forget yourself”.

Article 3 of the Federal Constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation.

The banners also showed the faces of Pua, and Uthayakumar, which were crossed out.

It is unsure why the two were targeted, but the latter had led a group called Hindraf 2.0 who had recently demanded among others for Bumiputera-exclusive Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) to be opened to all Malaysians.

It also carried photos of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

Earlier today, Pandamaran state assemblyman Tony Leong lodged a police report over around 20 banners with similar appearances and similar provocative messages that were spotted in Pandamaran in the Klang district. The banners have been taken down.

Leong told Malay Mail that similar banners were said to have been spotted in Padang Jawa and Shah Alam, two other locations in Selangor.