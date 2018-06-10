Snack on these Indian bites like putu mayam, kolkatai and more

Try the masala vadai which is a favourite of Jamesly A/L Udass. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Every Tuesday evening, the eager crowd at PJ’s SS3 pasar malam will make a beeline for these made-on-the-spot Indian bites like putu mayam, vadai, curry puffs and more.

Regulars don’t mind queueing up to get their fix since everything is freshly steamed or deep fried.

The business is currently helmed by Jamesly A/L Uddas, a third generation owner. The 30-year old business traces its origins back to Pandamaran, Klang where his father, Uddas A/L Masilimani, started his putu mayam business.

The attraction of this stall is how everything is prepared on the spot, like this putu mayam which will be steamed on-site (left). You can opt for putu in a cup which also has the brown ragi version (right).

Those days, he would deliver the food by bicycle. Till today, the delicate string hoppers are made according to a recipe inherited from Jamesly’s grandfather.

After his parents got married, the business started its rounds around the night markets of Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur. Jamesly started helping out from the age of seven. Nowadays, his father stays at home to prepare the ingredients while he goes out to the night markets.

Their best seller is the putu mayam. You can’t get it any fresher than this, as it’s made at the stall. The pearl white dough is made from rice or idiyappam flour mixed with water.

Watch carefully as the worker presses out thin strands of the dough from a wooden sieve. It’s hard to catch the action since it’s done at lightning speed. It’s swirled in a round shape on overturned, greased rattan baskets. Once the whole basket is covered, it’s steamed until it’s soft.

Regulars know to pick up what they want from the trays to be packed home (left). All the items are vegetarian, like these crunchy curry puffs (right).

Snack on these deep fried goodies: green bean and tapioca fritters.

Pick how many putu mayam you want and they’ll pack it up for you. Eat it with sodhi, a creamy curry. Or go the sweet way with jaggery or brown sugar and freshly grated coconut. If you’re watching your waistline, go for the healthier ragi version. Made from red millet flour, it has a coarser texture and it’s prepped ahead. They also offer putu, a loose variety, which is sold in cupcake paper cases. You have the white version made from rice flour and the brown ragi version.

You can also pick up kolkatai, a favourite among many of their regulars. Here, the stall shapes the steamed dumplings, with the same curry puff mould. Bite into one to discover a sweet filling of mung beans and grated coconut.

Crunchy on the outside, with a soft, fluffy centre, this is the vadai of our dreams.

Other goodies, include two types of vadai. There’s the fluffy ulundu vadai — crispy on the outside — soft on the inside. Or go for Jamesly’s personal favourite, the crunchier masala vadai with whole gram dhal. You also can find curry puffs, green bean and tapioca fritters, sold here. Everything is meat-free.

Indian Snacks Stall

Along Jalan SS3/29

Opposite Restaurant Hup Soon

Petaling Jaya

Open on Tuesdays, 5pm to 9.30pm

The stall can also be found at Air Panas, Steak on Mondays, Jalan Wira, Kampung Pandan on Wednesdays, Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields on Fridays, and SS5A/9 on Saturdays.