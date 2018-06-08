Azmi Abdul Malek offers to contest Umno Supreme Council seat

Datuk Azmi Abdul Malek says he wants to help restore the good image of Umno and the spirit of its members after the Malay tusnami in the 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Datuk Azmi Abdul Malek, former Press Secretary to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi when he was the defence minister, has offered to contest for a seat in Umno Supreme Council at the party polls scheduled for June 30.

Azmi, 59, said he wanted to help restore the good image of the party and the spirit of its members after the Malay tusnami in the 14th general election.

“I will use my knowledge, skills and experience in business management, media communication, political leadership and also non-governmental organisation, to help Umno leadership,” he said in a statement here today.

Azmi said he had submitted his nomination form on June 2 and in doing so, pledged to ensure that the party polls this time around would not be tainted by money politics and corruption.

Hailed from Kampung Tok Paduka Raja, Kampung Gajah, Perak, Azmi has also served as Head of Corporate Communication for the Human Resources Ministry (2009 to 2011) and Home Ministry (2013 to 2014) and as a member of Film Censorship Board (2014 to 2015).

He is also a former member of Pasir Salak Umno Committee and Perak Umno Economic Bureau. ― Bernama