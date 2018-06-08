Former Perak MB moves out of official residence

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has moved out of the official mentri besar’s residence. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, June 8 ― Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has vacated the official mentri besar’s residence in Jalan Raja Dihilir here.

Confirming this today, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu however did not reveal the actual date Zambry left the residence.

“Zambry has completely moved out. The administration did not force him to leave and vacate the residence,” he told reporters after receiving contributions for Tabung Harapan Malaysia here today.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting a social media message that went viral which questioned Zambry for not vacating the mentri besar’s residence after he no longer held the post.

Commenting further, Ahmad Faizal said he had not moved into the residence yet as there were still uncompleted renovations and pipe repair works.

On the contributions for Tabung Harapan Malaysia, Ahmad Faizal said to date, RM5.5 million have been donated by several companies and private individuals in Perak.

“More people are coming forward in response to the call by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to jointly save the country,” he said at the event today where he accepted RM3.5 million in contribution from two companies and a businessman.

Meanwhile, Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth head Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd said Ahmad Faizal’s appointment of Sungai Manik state assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin as his advisoe would strengthen the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

In a statement issued here today, Mohd Hafez said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Perak PH Council had consented to the appointment.

Zainol Fadzi was Public Utilities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman under the previous government.

Meanwhile, Zambry in a statement via WhatsApp described the viral message that he had yet to vacate the residence as slander that was made worse this being the holy month of Ramadan.

Zambry said that as soon as Ahmad Faizal was sworn in as the new mentri besar, he had informed that he would need a few days to clear his things.

“I never asked for three months or refused to vacate. Go and check whether I am still living there or not. Don’t spread such slander,” he said. ― Bernama