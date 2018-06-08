Video shows man quizzed over provocative banner, police report lodged (VIDEO)

A provocative banner that was spotted and removed in the Pandamaran area. ― Picture courtesy of Pandamaran state assemblyman Tony Leong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― A video has surfaced of a man being quizzed over a provocative banner with a racial message after he was believed to have been caught in the act of hanging it up.

At the same time, a police report has been lodged over multiple banners with similar messages that have popped up.

In the brief video that was shared with the Malay Mail by a reader, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet and with a motorcycle was seen being confronted over a provocative banner.

“Betul saya tak tahu apa hal. (It's true that I don't know about it).

“Saya tak tahu, sumpah encik (I don't know, I swear, sir),” he claimed to the disbelief of a man angrily confronting him.

In the two minutes and three seconds video, two men believed to be enforcement officers were seen along with a banner that was being folded up.

While the banner was folded up, there was a brief glimpse of most of the words of the provocative sentence: “Immigrants don’t overstep the line!! Don’t play with fire”, which is similar to a banner spotted by Malay Mail earlier today near the Kg Dato Harun KTM Komuter station in Petaling Jaya.

The man being confronted was recorded reiterating “Saya tak tahu apa benda (I don't know about it)” and also claiming that he was a local.

The video showed a road sign stating Jalan Jambu Laut, which is located in Pandamaran in the Klang district, another part of Selangor that is about 28k to 36km away from the Kg Dato Harun KTM Komuter station.

When contacted, Pandamaran state assemblyman Tony Leong confirmed that he had lodged a police report this morning over the banners.

In the police report lodged at the Pandamaran police station in the Klang Selatan police district and sighted by Malay Mail, Leong told the police that he had spotted about 20 banners with such racial messages around Pandamaran, following a tip-off from a Pandamaran resident.

According to Leong's police report, the banners carried various messages in the Malay language.

When translated by Malay Mail, the messages say: “Immigrants don’t overstep the line!! Don’t play with fire”, “Islam is the official religion of Malaysia!! Infidels don’t forget yourself”, “Don't perlekeh (take lightly) of the Malay rulers. Long live the king!”, “Hindraf, don't be rude!! Don't question the right of Malay superiority!”, “Tanah Melayu is owned by the Malays, British agreement 1957”.

In the police report, Leong stated that the Klang municipal council (MPK) was notified to take down the banners, with one man believed to be Chinese who was involved in putting up the banner caught and handed over to the police upon the latter's arrival after they were contacted.

He further added in the police report that several other men believed to be Malays that were involved in putting up the banners were said to have escaped on three motorcycles.

Leong confirmed the authenticity of the video and claimed the enforcement officers were from MPK.

Leong claimed that the man said to be caught in the police report was the same person seen in the video, added that the latter had allegedly kept changing his remarks and claimed to have not been paid to put up the banners.

Leong said all the banners carried the same photographs, but had five different messages.

He added, similar banners were also spotted in Padang Jawa and Shah Alam.

Condemning the act, Leong said anyone who had any dissatisfaction should have lodged police reports instead of hanging provocative banners.

“For Malaysians, we have zero tolerance for racist issues. So the Malaysians who unite to catch these racists...don't let them go, so we have to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Leong will be returning to the police station later tonight to aid the police in their investigations into the matter.

Malay Mail has contacted the Klang Selatan district police chief Asst Comm Shamsul Amar Ramli for verification regarding the banners but has yet to receive a response.

Earlier today, Malay Mail spotted banners which featured the crossed out faces of DAP's Damansara MP Tony Pua and Human Rights Party Malaysia's president P. Uthayakumar - although it was unclear why they were targeted, and also featured the photograph of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.