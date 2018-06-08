Joel Robuchon closing Singapore's only three Michelin-starred restaurant

Joel Robuchon at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Singapore. ― AFP pic

SINGAPORE, June 8 ― Singapore will lose its one and only three Michelin-starred restaurant later this month, when Joel Robuchon Restaurant shutters its doors.

Likewise, sister restaurant L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, holder of two Michelin stars, will also close at the same time, but may be resurrected in Orchard Road, reported The Business Times.

It's yet another major shake-up of Singapore's fine dining scene that has the city's culinary elite buzzing.

Earlier this year, another beloved eatery Restaurant Andre by chef Andre Chiang ― which holds two Michelin stars ― also shuttered its doors, leaving a void in the city's gastronomic landscape. Chiang returned to his native Taiwan.

Both Robuchon restaurants will serve their last meals on June 30, adds The Times.

Contract disputes with Resort World Sentosa, the luxury island destination where the restaurants are located, are cited as reasons for the closures.

Incidentally, the resort island also attracted international headlines this week, after it was revealed that it would play host to the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leaders Kim Jong-un June 12.

Meanwhile, Michelin is expected to unveil the results of the newest restaurant guide for Singapore on July 25. ― AFP-Relaxnews