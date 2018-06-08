Nutella to open new standalone cafe in New York

A Nutella cafe is opening near New York’s Union Square by the end of the year. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 8 ― Start spreading the news, New York: A Nutella café is headed your way.

That's right. After opening a first outlet in Chicago last year, Ferrero, makers of the chocolate hazelnut spread, will be opening a second branded café near Union Square by the end of the year.

If the menu is anything like its predecessor, customers will be able to order everything from waffles, pancakes, crepes and oatmeal to butter cookies, croissants, baguettes, gelato and French toast slathered in Nutella.

The Chicago menu also sells savory salads and panini sandwiches.

While Nutella has counters at Eataly in Chicago and New York, and an in-store café at a grocery store in Toronto, the cafes in Chicago and New York are Ferrero's first standalone restaurants. ― AFP-Relaxnews