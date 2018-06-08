Apple shares, suppliers fall after iPhone order cut report

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer conference in San Jose, California, June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 8 — Apple Inc shares and Europe-based suppliers declined after a report that the technology giant has warned its supply chain of a drop of around 20 per cent in new iPhone component orders.

Apple fell 2.1 per cent in US pre-market trading, after its Frankfurt-listed shares also lost as much as 2.1 per cent. Supplier AMS AG dropped as much as 6.7 per cent. Other European semiconductor stocks including Dialog Semiconductor Plc, STMicroelectronics NV and Infineon Technologies AG all slipped after the Nikkei said that Apple told its supply chain to prepare about 20 per cent fewer components for iPhones debuting in the latter half of this year, compared with 2017’s orders, citing people in the industry it didn’t identify.

Apple’s US shares are up about 14 per cent so far this year, while European suppliers have had mixed fortunes. Dialog Semi is down 42 per cent in 2018 after Apple, its biggest customer, decided to scale back orders.

Apple’s sprawling supply chain comprises hundreds of companies and it can be difficult to glean an overall picture of demand from speaking to individual firms. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has also warned investors against picking up cues from disparate data points. — Bloomberg