Trump says ‘looking forward’ to resolving trade disputes at G7

Demonstrators burn US and British flags at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 8 — President Donald Trump said today he wants to use the G7 summit to resolve what he called unfair trade deals with US allies.

“Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better!,” Trump wrote as part of a blast of early morning tweets ahead of the meeting today and tomorrow in Canada.

America’s closest allies are bracing for a showdown with Trump at the G7 summit, as anger at being slapped with trade tariffs by their most powerful member threatened to split the club.

Four days before Trump’s ice-breaking summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, the US president can expect a far chillier reception when he hops across the border to Canada.

Much of his fellow members’ anger stems from Trump’s recent imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

But relations had already been soured by the US pullout from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal. — AFP