PPBM: Sultan consented to ex-Umno rep’s appointment as Perak MB’s special adviser

PPBM says Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin’s appointment as special adviser to the Perak mentri besar has received the consent of Sultan of Perak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, June 8 ― The appointment of Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin as the special adviser to the Perak mentri besar has received the consent of Sultan of Perak, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) said today.

In a statement here today, Perak PPBM youth chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said the appointment of Zainol, who left Umno to join PPBM, was also unanimously agreed by the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) council.

“Perak Pakatan Harapan only won 29 seats, Barisan Nasional 27 seats and PAS three seats making it difficult for the formation of a government,” he said in a statement, recounting Zainol’s contribution.

“The situation, however, changed when two Barisan Nasional representatives supported the formation of the Perak Pakatan Harapan government and realised the wishes of Perakians to have the state administered by a new government that is in line with the federal government.”

The youth wing, said Hafez, was confident that the mentri besar's decision to appoint Zainol was made after careful consideration in his effort to strengthen the position and administration of Perak Pakatan Harapan government.

“At the same time, we support the difference in opinions on the matter but we need to be careful and study it before voicing out the issue.”

“While the intentions can be good but if the wrong step is taken, there may be repercussions,” he said.

Hafez also lamented over attempts to “create issues” which may halt PH's effort for the public.

Earlier, a letter of Zainol's appointment dated May 28 and signed by Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu made its rounds on social media, prompting anger from those who noted that Zainol had just jumped over from Umno.

Malay Mail’s attempts to contact Faizal to verify the letter were unsuccesful.