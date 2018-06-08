Fearing backlash over post on Agong, Hishammuddin claims blog hacked

In a police report, Hishamuddin claimed that his blog was hacked and the insulting article was uploaded without his knowledge. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Activist Hishamuddin Rais has claimed that his blog was hacked after an article appeared on his website that purportedly insulted the King.

Lawyer Zaid Malek who represents Hishamuddin told Malay Mail that his client gave his testimony to the police over the incident after being called in for questioning at the Petaling police station on Old Klang Road last night.

“The police explained the case was an important issue, and they needed to clarify the case as quickly as possible,” Zaid said.

The lawyer said he had accompanied Hishammuddin to file a report on the incident.

In the police report, Hishamuddin claimed the insulting article was uploaded onto his blog, tukartiub.blogspot.com, without his knowledge.

The blogger even claimed security to his website was compromised after the Malaysian previously banned access.

“They said they had already received several police reports over the blogspot post, so after Hishamuddin made the report, they immediately called and said they needed his statement recorded,” said Zaid.