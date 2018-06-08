Risky, but be brave and honk lawbreaking road users, transport minister tells motorists

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the Hong Leong Yamaha Balik Kampung road safety programme in Sungai Besi June 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, June 8 ― Honking at motorists who violate traffic laws and risk the lives of other road users has its risks, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

But he added that a mindset change is needed to improve road safety.

“We need a change in behaviour especially for motorists. They need to be brave to alert other on their wrongdoings,” he said at the Hong Leong Yamaha Motors Balik Kampung road safety campaign here.

Loke was commenting on motorists who honk others when they drive recklessly and endanger lives on the road.

He noted that honking was a common method to “shame” violators who flout traffic laws in other countries, but those who did could face backlash due to road rage.

Loke advised road users to be careful and to value their lives.

Even so, he emphasised that honking can raise awareness on road safety.

He also said his ministry will consult experts to see how road safety can be improved.

In his speech, Loke said Malaysia has 28 million registered vehicles, with 13 million of them are motorcycles.

Asked if the government would lower the age for motorcycle licence applicants, he said his ministry will look into it.

“The ministry is still looking into the matter as there are suggestions to increase the age limit as well,” he said.