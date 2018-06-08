Cooperation of all parties needed to reduce accidents, says Penang chief minister

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hopes the Penang government can harness all resources to tackle road accidents more effectively. — Picture by KE Ooi

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 8 ― The Penang government hopes cooperation from various related agencies in sharing road accident information from their studies would help to reduce the rate of road accidents.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow claimed before this there was a constraint of such information when data and statistics on road accidents were not shared with the DAP state government.

Following this, he said the state government could not get a comprehensive picture for policemakers to be more specific in reducing road fatalities and injuries in the state.

“So we hope with the change now, we could harness all resources to tackle road accidents more effectively.

Chow was speaking to reporters after a Penang Road Safety Council (MJKR) Special Advocation meeting in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Juru toll plaza here today.

Chow also reiterated that floods in Penang would continue to get his attention even though he was no longer holding the flood mitigation portfolio.

He said projects under the Flood Mitigation Plan would be implemented as planned.

“Flood is a continuous effort. So we will continue to implement projects to reduce the impact of floods in the state from where I last held the portfolio,” he added. ― Bernama