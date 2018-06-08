Newly-appointed female municipal council president proves govt’s recognition for women, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said women nationwide now have a better chance displaying their leadership skills. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 ― The appointment of Mahani Masban as president of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council in Melaka, effective today, is proof of the Pakatan Harapan-ruled government’s commitment to have a 30 per cent active participation of women at the decision-making level.

Newly-appointed Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said women nationwide had a better chance displaying their leadership skills.

“Equal opportunities are given to women to play their part in the new government, with consideration on diverse inclusivity.

“Everyone's presence, either professionals or activists, is cherished and given suitable roles,” she said in a statement here today.

Zuraida said she was confident that Mahani, who had wide experience in working with the community, would be able to carry out her role with full responsibility and integrity. ― Bernama