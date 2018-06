Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng receives a mock cheque for Tabung Harapan Malaysia at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya May 31, 2018. The ministry announced that it has so far received RM52,216,682.08 from the public. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― The crowd-funded Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) has collected over RM50 million as at 3pm today.

