Take a leaf from Putrajaya and give Pakatan funding, MCA reps tell BN states

MCA reps tell BN states to emulate the Pakatan Harapan federal government. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― MCA today urged Pahang and Perlis to emulate the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government and allocate funds to state Opposition lawmakers.

In separate statements, MCA’s Lee Ah Wong, Lee Chean Chung and Teh Chai Aan both said they welcomed the RM100,000 allocation to Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs, even though it is far less than the RM500,000 allocated to their PH peers.

“Actually the allocation for assemblymen is used to develop their community such as upgrading infrastructure, assistance to associations and many more which in the end will reap benefit for the rakyat.

“I therefore urge the BN-led Pahang government to model the Federal Government and Johor by treating and allocating fairly to all 17 Opposition assemblymen,” Lee who is Cheka assemblyman said.

Another Pahang MCA assemblyman, Lee Chean Chung from Semambu pointed out that the state BN under former mentri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob had not given any financial allowances to Opposition lawmakers, forcing them to dig into their own salaries and raise funds publicly to serve their constituents.

“The results of the 14th general election showed Malaysians want a more open and fair society.

“For the people’s prosperity, we should no longer differentiate between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, but channel aid equally to all assemblymen and their constituencies so they can give better service,” Titi Tinggi assemblyman Teh said in a statement.