Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today with sentiment dampened by the weakness of broader regional equity markets, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit was quoted at 3.9870/9900 against the greenback from Thursday’s close of 3.9750/9780.

OANDA Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said the emerging market struggled due to a stronger US dollar and equity outflows, as sentiment spilled over to the local equity market which ended in the red on Friday, while impacting the ringgit.

“Ringgit trading is very sensitive to regional risk sentiment, which suggests that if local equity markets do well, so will the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

The local unit also traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

It increased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9836/9881 from 2.9849/9876 on Thursday, but weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6468/6505 from yesterday’s 3.6159/6190.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.3482/3534 from 5.3472/3524, but appreciated against the euro to 4.6903/6946 from 4.6977/7024. — Bernama