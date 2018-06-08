Caught on camera: Vandals wreck DBKL parking meter for mamak outlet’s tables, chairs (VIDEO)

A screenshot of a video showing two men vandalising a parking meter in Sri Hartamas.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― A video has emerged of two men vandalising a parking meter in Sri Hartamas last night in order to accommodate al fresco dining for a nearby “mamak” restaurant.

In the two minute-long video recorded by a patron of another nearby eatery and made available to Malay Mail, the two men, believed to be workers of the “mamak” outlet, were seen using iron bars to remove the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) meter and later arranging tables and chairs on the road.

Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) consultant Nik Haidi Nik Mohamad confirmed the vandalism incident and said it has filed a police report after checks at the location.

“This is clear vandalism,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

YWP has been managing the city’s parking on behalf of DBKL. It works in partnership with Vista Summerose Sdn Bhd, the company that assists DBKL with enforcement and collection of parking fees.

When contacted earlier, KL Mayor Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz had told Malay Mail the matter would be handled by YWP as it was under their jurisdiction.

The police report was filed Vista Summerose’s operations manager Nik Hezrin Nik Mohamad.

According to the document sighted by Malay Mail, the parking meter along Jalan Sri Hartamas was removed and placed elsewhere without the permission of the company and DBKL.

“We were told by the restaurant staff that they removed the meter to put tables and chairs at the location which is outside their permitted business area,” Nik Haidi told Malay Mail over the phone when contacted.

He said, every meter was installed carefully and with supervision by the technical team, with the advice of DBKL and telecommunications staff.

“It is to ensure best network coverage and public convenience. By them removing the machine the owner is jeopardising many aspects of our operation,” he said.

He added, the meter will be relocated at its original position at the offenders’ expense.

YWP chief executive officer Zaizalnizam Zainun said the meters were put up at their locations after proper studies.

“People can’t just remove it as they wish and worse still for their own personal gain,” he said.