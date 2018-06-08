‘Don’t play with fire!’ Uthaya, Pua targeted in provocative banners

The provocative yellow banners were seen outside a train station in Kg Dato Haron. ― Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

PETALING JAYA, June 8 ― Several banners have been hung outside a train station in Kg Dato Haron here, warning “infidels” and “immigrants” against challenging the status of Islam in the country.

The provocative yellow banners bore the red writings in Malay, saying: “Immigrants don’t overstep the line!! Don’t play with fire” and “Islam is the official religion of Malaysia!! Infidels don’t forget yourself”.

Article 3 of the Federal Constitution states that Islam is the religion of the federation.

The banners also showed the faces of DAP’s Damansara MP Tony Pua, and Human Rights Party Malaysia’s president P. Uthayakumar, which were crossed out.

It is unsure why the two were targeted, but the latter had led a group called Hindraf 2.0 who had recently demanded among others for Bumiputera-exclusive Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) to be opened to all Malaysians.

It also carried photos of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

Malay Mail spotted the banners this afternoon, and it is not known why or how long it was hung at the station.

Malay Mail is trying to reach Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) for comments.