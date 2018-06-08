No issue sacrosanct, Suhakam says after sedition arrests

Suhakam Chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail says Malaysians must have the right to know and question how government money is spent in the pursuit of transparency and accountability. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, June 8 ― The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said no issues should be off limits in the quest for better transparency and accountability.

Referring to series of police reports lodged against Datuk A. Kadir Jasin and social activist Hishamuddin Rais for questioning about public funds spent on the Royal institution, Suhakam Chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail said no issue should be sacrosanct in the context of our democratisation.

“Malaysians must have the right to know and question how government money is spent in the pursuit of transparency and accountability,” he added.

Kadir and Hishamuddin are being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948, section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and section 500 of the Penal Code.

Razali reminded the government that it was their pledge to revoke the many oppressive laws of the previous government which includes the Sedition Act 1948.

“In this regard, the authorities must refrain from using such laws as a means of stifling public debate and right to information,” said Razali.