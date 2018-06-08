‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’: Hiccup and Toothless return in first teaser (VIDEO)

Toothless (left) meets a mysterious stranger in 2019’s ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.’ — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 8 — The first trailer for the last part of the How to Train Your Dragon story has arrived, ahead of its March 2019 debut.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World sees Hiccup, now village chief, and Astrid, crush, girlfriend and wife, discover a secret dragon settlement, while Hiccup’s dragon Toothless finds a potential mate.

The Viking village of Berk, populated by a peaceful mix of humans and dragons, finds itself in the crosshairs of a specialist dragon hunter.

At the same time, Night Fury dragon Toothless has discovered another of his kind, and one that can disappear in a burst of fire.

Both previous films were nominated for Academy Awards; 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon generated US$495 million (RM1.97 billion) at the worldwide box office, and its 2014 sequel US$621 million.

Dean DeBlois remains in place as director, as does producer Bonnie Arnold (now joined by Brad Lewis of Cars 2 and Ratatouille).

Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler and Cate Blanchett as Hiccup’s father and mother Stoick and Valka, among others, while F. Murray Abraham of Amadeus, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs joins as new villain Grimmel.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is scheduled for an early 2019 international roll-out, with confirmed dates including the Netherlands on January 23, Singapore on January 31, the UK and South Africa on February 1, France on February 6, then the US on March 1 and Australia on March 28. — AFP-Relaxnews