Table motion in state assembly to reject three federal Acts, Sarawak govt told

STAR president Lina Soo at a press conference in Kuching, June 8, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 8 ― The state government has been urged to table a motion in next month's sitting of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly to reject three federal Acts that are against the state's rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution.

State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo said the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA), Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA) and the amendments to Article 1(2) or Act 354 of the Federal Constitution had never been moved for adoption in the state assembly.

She said such adoption was required under Article 2(b) of the Federal Constitution.

“The state assembly must reject these three Acts or demand for their abolition or call for them to be amended so to exclude Sarawak from their enforcement,” she told reporters today.

She added that PDA infringed on state's rights over oil and gas resources, TSA limited Sarawak's territorial waters to just three nautical miles and Act 354 downgraded Sarawak's status from one of equal partners to one of the 13 states in Malaysia.

Soo also urged the state government to rise to the occasion against Petronas which has filed leave of application in the Federal Court to interpret PDA provisions in respect of the ownership of oil and gas resource found in Sarawak's waters.

“The state government must respond valiantly to Petronas suit with fervour and determination to resist attempt to take over our petroleum resources,” she said.

She expressed hope that the state government would engage a Queen's Counsel expert in constitutional and international laws in the event Petronas succeeded in its leave application.

Soo said STAR will set up an alternative team of lawyers to hold a watching brief over the Petronas suit, adding that one the lawyers, Australian-based Sarawakian Robert Pei, has agreed to be in the team.

She said the party will also establish the Sarawak MSA63 Fund to pay for a legal opinion from an Australian who is an expert on constitutional and international laws and federalism.