No more talk of a by-election, please — Puthan Perumal

JUNE 8 — I think Marina Mahathir said it best when she responded to the article entitle ‘It’s a Mahathir Tsunami’ published in The Star on May 13, 2018. If I am not mistaken, her response was a prolific ‘Uhm yeah Jocelyn.

And I thought I was the only one who felt insulted by that article.

No one voted for Tun Mahathir only. No one voted for DS Anwar Ibrahim only. No one voted for Lim Kit Siang only. It was not about 1MDB alone. It was not about GST alone.

People voted based on a combination of factors and it definitely included, but at the same time not limited to, the above.

The rakyat voted based on conscience and taking into account the bigger picture for the nation. That’s intelligence on the part of the rakyat, if you ask me.

Sadly, today I read this in the news:

“PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has received numerous offers from many elected parliamentary representatives to stand for by-election in their constituency, says party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.”

Now, I am not sure how to react to this.

The rakyat voted for a person as their MP. That MP has not even sat in the Dewan Rakyat. The Parliament has not even convened yet.

How is this MP going to even concentrate on carrying out his or her responsibility diligently if at the same time he or she is keen to give up his seat for someone else? And more importantly, why should he or she?

Just the other day the beloved Madam DPM said she was sworn in a DPM and was not a seat warmer.

That means the other MPs from PKR are, seat warmers? The answer better be a big no.

Because if it is a yes, where is the credibility and integrity in holding the office of an elected Member of Parliament?

In my honest opinion, all MPs should be allowed to carry out their entrusted responsibilities to the rakyat.

The rakyat chose their respective Members of Parliament.

It would be an outright insult to the rakyat to ask them to choose again at any time before the end of the five-year term for no reason whatsoever.

And mind you, giving up your seat for someone else is not a reason for a by-election. Death and health reasons, of course. But this so called seat swapping won’t work anymore with the rakyat. In fact, give up your seat for someone else and that would spell the end of your political career.

It can safely be said that if a by-election is held any time before the next general elections, it would be unfavourable to PKR, and to PH in the bigger scheme of things.

It is only right that all elected be allowed without any undue interference to do their work for the people.

DS Anwar Ibrahim will not be forgotten for his sacrifices in the past that has contributed to the change in the country. That’s a given. His time will come, undoubtedly.

However, all in time. It should not be rushed, for any reason , at the expense of another elected Member of Parliament.

If it takes 5 years, then so be it. But DS Anwar Ibrahim’s time will come. There is already a working machinery in the government and let us not interfere at this very early stage.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.