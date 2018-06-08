Hishammuddin’s decision to sit out polls will erase Onn Jaafar’s legacy in Umno

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has decided not to contest in Umno’s internal election this year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, June 8 ― Asserting he is still a member, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein’s decision to sit out contesting in Umno’s internal election this year has sent a shockwave through the party founded by his grandfather, the late Datuk Sri Onn Jaafar.

Rightly or wrongly, many perceive his decision as an abandonment of Umno at its weakest, when there is a need to rebuild the nationalist party that has made conservation of Malay rights and Islam its cornerstones.

Hishammuddin’s steadfast decision is no surprise to Umno division leaders.

Those close to Hishammuddin said the acting Umno deputy president has taken upon himself responsibility ― alongside cousin and former party president Datuk Seri Najib Razak ― for the party’s devastating losses in the May 9 general election, the first in the party that had run the government for over 60 years.

Grassroots party members have been clamouring for a leadership change.

But with Najib to defend only his Pekan divisional post and Hishammuddin adamant on not contestin, Umno’s legacy may be forever changed if no other descendent of Onn makes it in the leadership line-up.

Onn had left Umno when his proposal to open the party to all races was rejected. He was replaced by Tunku Abdul Rahman who was subsequently succeeded by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein.

When Razak died, Onn’s son and Hishammuddin’s father, Tun Hussein Onn became Umno president until 1981 when he passed the baton to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The legacy of Onn’s leadership and struggles in the party to champion Malay rights and protect the dignity of the royal institution may be forgotten while Umno searches for a new identity and causes to remain relevant in a “new Malaysia”.

The party is now walking in the political wilderness.

Its acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday sought out Dr Mahathir, now the leader of the Pakatan Harapan coalition that sunk Barisan Nasional, purportedly seeking advice to rebuild Umno.

Zahid is set to be endorsed as the next Umno president at the party’s internal election by June 30. He may see his job as more than steering the wheel to calm waters, but what is his direction?

Leading Umno towards recovery is tough. Its approaches are no longer in sync with the times and political landscape. Today’s Malay generation no longer look to the party as the defender of the race nor Islam.

Umno is seen as an elitist party and detached from the masses it is supposed to protect and improve. Even Felda farmers who once saw themselves as indebted to Umno have left in droves due to the many corruption scandals plaguing the party.

In contrast, Dr Mahathir is driving the country forward into uncharted territory where race and religion have no traction and where even his fellow coalition leaders are struggling to adapt.

And Umno may find the new political terrain not fertile for the rebuilding process of their party as Hishammuddin’s grandfather Onn is slowly eroded from their history.