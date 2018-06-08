No request yet to extradite Sirul, Australia says

File photo of ex-policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar (heads covered). Sirul was sentenced to death here for murdering Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― The Australian government has confirmed today that it has been involved in discussion with Putrajaya on the status of convicted murderer Sirul Azhar Umar.

However, it said that Malaysia has not lodged an extradition request with Australia so far the extradite him, reiterating Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark on the matter.

“Australia looks forward to continuing and strengthening our productive and longstanding law enforcement cooperation with the government of Malaysia,” the Australian High Commission said in a brief statement here.

The former police commando was sentenced to death here for murdering Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Sirul, who was recently interviewed by The Guardian, said he was not willing to return to Malaysia even if his death sentence is commuted to life in prison.

He expressed fear that he would be killed while in prison here.

In 2009, Sirul and Azilah Hadri, both formerly with the police’s Special Action Unit were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

During the course of their trial, it was revealed that the Mongolian was shot and her body blown up with explosives in a jungle clearing on the night of October 19.

The Court of Appeal acquitted the duo on August 23, 2013, but the Federal Court had on January 13, 2015 unanimously reversed their acquittal and restored the court order for their mandatory death sentence.

Sirul fled to Australia before the apex court made its decision.

Since then, Sirul has been kept in the detention centre as he has also been denied a temporary protection visa.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya could apply to commute Sirul's death sentence to life imprisonment in order to circumvent the legal hurdle barring Australia from extraditing him now.