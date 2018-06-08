Najib: By cancelling ECRL, is Dr M punishing Opposition states?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is punishing Opposition states bu cancelling the East Coast Rail Link project. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak has accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of punishing Opposition states Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu by halting the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), as the latter would have benefited from the project.

In a statement today, the ex-prime minister claimed that in comparison he had ensure the development of basic infrastructure in all states, even those held by the Opposition during his time.

“Don’t anybody realise that the three states that would receive the biggest boon from ECRL are Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, which are states not under the Pakatan Harapan government?” the Pekan MP said on his Facebook page.

“Is this a continuation of the practice to punish Opposition states like what Mahathir had done during his 22 years as prime minister, when Kelantan was denied basic infrastructure such as highways, roads, water supply and sewerage infrastructure development?”

Kelantan and Terengganu were won by Islamist party PAS, while Pahang remains with Najib’s Barisan Nasional.

Najib said his administration had provided tens of billions of ringit to help the restructuring of water supply in Penang, Selangor, and Kelantan.

“Since Kelantan was a bit left out when it comes to development compared to other states, I had also ensured Kelantan received more development fund for the benefit of the people, and projects to improve highway, water supply and sewerage,” he said, giving the example of the Central Spine Road highway.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir announced the government will negotiate to terminate or defer the ECRL, depending on which option is cheaper, since payment for the RM55 billion project was based on time milestones instead of work completion.