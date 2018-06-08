Proton celebrates launch of first upgraded Proton 4S dealer outlet

Proton CEO Li Chunrong (3rd left) at the launch of the upgraded Proton 4S dealer outlet in Setia Gemilang June 8, 2018. — Pictures courtesy of Proton

SHAH ALAM, June 8 — Carrying a new and refreshed look, Setia Gemilang Auto Sdn Bhd, situated in Sg Buloh Selangor, was officially launched today as the first upgraded Proton 4S dealer outlet. The event was officiated by Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton, in the presence of Datuk Radzaif Mohamed, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Rashid Musa, Vice President of Sales and Marketing and other senior management members of Proton.

A new chapter begins today for the Proton dealer network, with the launch of this upgraded Setia Gemilang 4S outlet. This marks a new standard set to ensure sales and service platform are in tandem with the Company’s business model and objective to provide a new enhanced customer experience.

At the launch ceremony, Li said, “I am pleased that the upgrading exercise of the new 4S and 3S outlets are progressing well especially with excellent team effort displayed by our Dealers together with the team from Proton. The new set up will stand to attract more people to the outlet, as consumers usually like to see and experience new things, new surroundings, new look and feel, and better ambience. The interior and exterior are fitted with placement of different colours to display youthfulness and modernity, with significant spaces created for the kids’ corner, customer lounge and coffee area. Customers who enter the outlet will be able to enjoy the new facilities, comfortable waiting lounge while waiting to service their cars, with the convenience of free Wi-Fi to keep customers connected all the time. We care for our customers’ needs and we want to emphasise that customer satisfaction remains our key priority. Most importantly, we want to convey the message of a brand new Proton moving forward,” said Dr Li.

A look at the Proton 4S dealer outlet in Setia Gemilang June 8, 2018.

With the launch of the first 4S upgraded centre, Proton also showcased the new look with new elements. The new look incorporates new colours that represent global lifestyle, technology driven, youthful exuberance and caring attitude. The new look is to be splashed across the exterior and interior of the sales and service areas, for a fresher, dynamic and bolder Proton.

On the exterior, brighter colours are incorporated to reflect a youthful image, whilst for the interior, the reception area is refreshed to create warmth for customers. There are also lifestyle wall graphics to give the interior a lively atmosphere. For more exclusivity, there are also dim yellow lights at the customer lounge area which provide customers with a cosy warm feeling when they walk into the area. For a wholesome effect, the sales delivery bay display contemporary graphic murals to create a chic and modern effect.

To date, central region contributed 40 per cent of total sales and 40 per cent of throughput for Proton’s after sales. With a more welcoming atmosphere, it gives the opportunity to show to customers the enhanced customer experience to both potential and existing Proton owners in the surrounding area. The upgrade of the outlet, coupled with the result from the recruitment of better qualified sales and after sales representatives, and training to enhance their skills, it is expected to improve Proton’s CSI and SSI scores.

The planned upgrade of 3S and 4S centres, will help grow Proton’s market share in line with the Company’s goals.

The Company has developed a standard requirement for each outlet set up. The Setia Gemilang Auto centre, covers a land area of 2 acres which consists of a large customer lounge area, luxurious showroom, ample parking space for customers, as well as additional car bays and hoist to serve customers better. The new outlet’s luxurious showroom can accommodate 11 display cars, 50 customer parking space, 14 service hoists, 12 body and paint bays and a 30-seat customer lounge. With the new facilities in place and the outlet strategically located in an industrial area along the town’s main road, customers will not have a problem to enter and exit the place.

Proton CEO Li Chunrong gives a speech at the launch of the upgraded Proton 4S dealer outlet in Setia Gemilang June 8, 2018.

The launch event was part of the Company’s direction to upgrade its outlets nationwide to a total of 109 outlets of 3S and 4S status, by October this year in preparation of the coming SUV. As at 31 May 2018, the Company had 82 outlets ready for upgrades to 3S and 4S. This is a 75 per cent achievement against target, a feat done in 5 months, two months ahead of schedule.

With the launch of the new 4S outlet, Proton is also inviting consumers to check out the most popular Proton car, Proton Saga as it is available from below RM30,000 (nett selling price*). In conjunction with the Duit Raya promotion and zero-rated GST, the offer is the best offer in the last 10 years.

Other Proton models are also carrying out attractive savings promo across the nation.