An investor monitors share prices inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong, July 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 8 — Hong Kong stocks tumbled today after a six-day winning streak as investors cashed out ahead of a much-anticipated Group of Seven summit this weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.76 per cent, or 554.42 points, to 30,958.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.36 per cent, or 42.35 points, to 3,067.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, eased 0.94 per cent, or 16.56 points, to 1,751.40. — AFP