Alor Setar PKR lodges police report against Shahidan

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pic) allegedly insulted the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail by questioning the appointment of the state mentri besar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, June 8 ― The Alor Setar PKR division today lodged a police report against Perlis Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who allegedly insulted the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail by questioning the appointment of the state mentri besar.

Its vice-chief R. Kumara Guru said the report was made at the Kota Setar police headquarters here at 10.58 am.

The crisis erupted when nine of 10 BN assemblymen refused to accept the appointment of Datuk Seri Azlan Man as Perlis Menteri Besar. They also did not attend Azlan’s swearing-in at Istana Arau on May 24.

The nine “rebel” assemblymen have the backing of Shahidan. ― Bernama