New Nissan Serena S-Hybrid records 2,500 bookings in Malaysia

he Nissan Serena S-Hybrid promises greater fuel efficiency. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The new Nissan Serena S-Hybrid has recorded 2,500 bookings as of today and from its launch last month.

In a statement today, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) said of the 2,500 bookings, 757 units had been registered.

“The number of bookings demonstrates good acceptance by the people for the model,” said Sales and Marketing Director, Christopher Tan.

ETCM also offers the “Best Deal Ever Zero Per Cent GST” campaign plus Duit Raya Savings this month, where the car price without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia is RM135,195.59 for the Premium Highway Star and RM123,874.84 for the Highway Star. — BERNAMA