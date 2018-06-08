MACC: Jho Low, SRC man will face legal action if no-shows

MACC yesterday issued a notice for Low and the SRC International director to present themselves for questioning over a RM42 million deposit into Najib’s account. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― Low Taek Jho or Jho Low and SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC International) director Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman Arif Kamil will face legal action if they fail to appear before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said its deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki .

He said there was no excuse for them to not turn up to facilitate investigations into the SRC International case.

“I refuse to comment on what action can be taken against both of them (Jho Low and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil), As far as I know, they cannot give any excuses and must present themselves.

“As such, MACC urges them to come forward to assist in the investigation into the case,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, MACC issued a statement asking Jho Low and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil to contact the commission immediately to assist in the investigations.

Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, 47, whose identity card (IC) number is 710304-10-6303, last stayed at No: 17 and No: 19, Jalan Tun Teja 35/16, Alam Impian, Shah Alam in Selangor.

Jho Low, 37, whose IC reads 811104-07-5701, previously resided at No: 69, Tanjung Bungah Park, Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement had earlier announced the setting up of a special task force to conduct detailed investigations, detection and seizure of assets and prosecution of individuals who committed any criminal offence in the management of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

SRC International was a 1MDB subsidiary before being placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012. ― Bernama