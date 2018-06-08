Ringside tickets for Pacquiao’s boxing match in KL will cost you RM19,888

The Pacquiao-Matthysse bout will be the biggest boxing match in Malaysia since the June 1975 clash between Muhammad Ali and Joe Bugner.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Tickets for Manny Pacquiao’s anticipated bout against Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur went on sale yesterday with prices ranging from RM488 to RM19,888.

Tickets for the July 15 boxing match at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena are separated into seven different categories — VVIP (RM19,888), VIP (RM7,988), Diamond (RM3,988), Platinum (RM1,988), Gold (RM1,388), Silver (RM988) and Bronze (RM488).

The long awaited announcement brings much joy to boxing fans as it came shortly after the abolishment of the six per cent GST tax previously implemented on goods and services.

13,847 tickets will be available for boxing fans worldwide at the 16,000 capacity indoor stadium.

“I am excited, the fans are excited.

“Malaysia is ready, let’s get on with this fight,” Pacquiao said before the tickets went on sale.

The 12-round bout for the World Boxing Association welterweight title takes place at 10am after the 10 undercard fights featuring some of Asia’s top prospects from the boxing scene.

Malaysians can also show some support for three Malaysians who will be fighting in the undercards Johor-born boxer Muhammad Farkhan Mod Haron, Kajang’s Theena Thayalan and Alman Abu Baker from Kuala Lumpur.

The official promotional poster for the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Argentina’s Lucas Matthysse.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division and 10-time world boxing champion is also the promoter of this fight under MP Promotions.

The Pacquiao-Matthysse bout will be the biggest boxing match in Malaysia since the June 1975 clash between Muhammad Ali and Joe Bugner.

Fans can purchase their tickets at www.myticket.asia/ via credit and debit card and there will be additional RM5 ticketing fees for all tickets sold.

For fans who prefer to buy tickets at the arena, ticket sales at the counter will be announced at a later date.