Teachers and pupils rally to contribute to Tabung Harapan

Teachers and pupils of SJK Yuk Choy rallied to raise RM10,500 for Tabung Harapan Malaysia. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, June 8 — Teachers and pupils of SJK Yuk Choy here rallied to raise RM10,500 for Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

Headmaster Lai Leong Wah said the fundraising was conducted over three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

“The school’s Board of Governors suggested on Friday that the school have the fundraising and I informed the teachers and pupils of the matter during school assembly on Monday,” he said.

Speaking to reporters during a mock cheque presentation held at the school today, Lai said he told the teachers and pupils that no figure was too small for the fund.

Headmaster Lai Leong Wah said the fund raiser was conducted over three days from Tuesday to Thursday. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

“We can inculcate the spirit of nationalism through such activity,” he noted.

He added that the teachers and pupils managed to raise RM8,259 during the three days and the school board chairman Teoh Beng Suan topped up the figure to RM10,500.

Lai said a container was passed around after recess in the past three days to raise the money from pupils.

“We had to do it after recess time as we were worried the pupils may just put in all their pocket money,” he added.

Lai said the money would be debited into the fund’s account later today.