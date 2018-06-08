After announcing RM30b project, tycoon says will now submit proposal and deposit

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir previously said he did not consider the previous proposal by Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing as it came without a deposit. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 8 — Sarawak developer Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing said he will submit the documents and deposit tomorrow for the RM30 billion Langkawi New City project that he already announced and launched last month.

“I will submit the documents and the deposit to Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir tomorrow,” he told reporters here.

He said he previously submitted the documents, without the deposit, in 2013 to the Kedah government when it was under the Barisan Nasional.

“Maybe, he (Mukhriz) has forgotten about it because he was busy,” Ting said.

Mukhriz previously said he did not consider the previous proposal as it came without a deposit.

He also said it had been submitted to a BN administration while the state was now under Pakatan Harapan’s governance and would consequently require a fresh proposal.

Ting said today he has been working on the project since 1994 and claimed that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad “was very keen to have this project in Langkawi.”

He asserted that relevant government agencies like the Department of Environment and Langkawi Development Authority have given their approval to the project.

Ting claimed that the project will be undertaken by his group of companies, adding that he is just an advisor to the project.

He claimed that he will not come up with the money for the project, saying it will be funded by foreign investors.