Perak MB confirms Zambry no longer in official residence

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu (centre) receives the contribution for the Tabung Harapan Malaysia, in Ipoh June 8, 2018. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, June 8 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu denied his predecessor Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir refused to move out from the former’s official residence.

“When did he leave I am not sure, but I can confirm he has moved out of the house. It is just I who have yet to move in, as there are minor renovations that needs to be carried out,” he said.

“The handing over of power was done smoothly. I hope the people will stop speculating on the matter. It is not healthy for nation-building,” he said.

Rumours had spread online that Zambry was refusing to vacate the premises of the mentri besar’s official residence.

Ahmad also accepted RM3.5 million in donations today on behalf of the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

The donors were Tian Siang Holdings Sdn Bhd (RM1 million), an anonymous donor (RM2 million) and Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (RM500,000).