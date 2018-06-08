Sirul’s return will expose real culprits in Altantuya’s death, MP says

Ramkarpal (pic) said Sirul Azhar Umar's extradition could help expose the real culprits behind the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh urged Australia to seriously consider extraditing convicted murderer Sirul Azhar Umar to Malaysia.

Ramkarpal said this could help expose the real culprits behind the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

“I have said before that the motive of the said murder must be exposed as the failure to do so can give rise to the perception that certain parties are being protected.

“If further investigations reveal a cover up on this issue, all those involved must be dealt with according to law and possibly be charged for aiding and abetting in her murder.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that the government may seek to commute Sirul’s death sentence to life imprisonment.

Australian law prevents the country from deporting anyone to a location where they may face the death sentence.

Sirul and another police commando were sentenced to death in 2015 for the 2006 murder of Altantuya.