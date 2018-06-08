Sarawak tycoon denies running away from court, will report on June 29

The High Court in Kuala Lumpur yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing (centre) for his public enquiry hearing. — Bernama file pic

KUCHING, June 8 — Sarawak businessman Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing said today he will comply with an order to appear in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on June 29 after a warrant of arrest was issued.

He rejected claims that he was trying to run away from the law, adding that he had written a letter to the court to explain that he would not be able to turn up on June 7 as required previously, but was open to attend any other day.

“People think that I am a wanted person like any other (suspected) people on the wanted list,” he told reporters here.

“People want to embarrass me. I wrote them the letter. They still want to issue this letter to me. It is a demand letter.

“They want to show whether I am working on this or not,” he said, referring to his RM30 billion Langkawi New City Project.

“I’m not a murderer, I’m not a criminal. I told them that I would come any other day [other than June 7],” he told reporters when explaining why he did not appear in court in Kuala Lumpur as requested by his creditors.

But he said he does not blame people who wanted to embarrass him, saying that “it is human nature”.

The arrest warrant was issued under Section 28 of the Insolvency Act 1967. The warrant was already issued against his wife Puan Sri Wong Sui Chuo on May 18, 2018 for her failure to appear in court on that day.

The couple was expected to be questioned by the creditors on Ting in his dealings and his ability to pay pursuant to Sections 17 and 31 of the Bankruptcy Act 1967.

Ting, who was accompanied by his wife at the press conference, said he could not be present in court in Kuala Lumpur as he was busy yesterday on his proposed Langkawi New City Project.