Jho Low wanted by Singapore since 2016

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — An arrest warrant had been out for billionaire Low Taek Jho since May 2016, Singaporean authorities clarified today.

The republic had also alerted the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in October the same year, Singapore’s Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force (CAD), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a joint statement.

“At Singapore’s request, Interpol published Red Notices for Low Taek Jho and Tan Kim Loong in October 2016, who are suspected to have committed offences in Singapore and cannot be located here,” the statement read.

Little is known about Tan officially. He has been reported by The Edge financial paper to be Low’s associate, and also by news portal Malaysiakini as his alias.

It added that all members of Interpol, including Malaysia, would have been made aware of the Red Notices the moment they were made official.

“Singapore does not tolerate the use of its financial system as a refuge or conduit for illicit funds; we have taken strong action against financial institutions and individuals who have broken laws within our jurisdiction in connection with 1MDB-related fund flows,” the three Singaporean authorities said.

“Investigations are continuing into several other individuals suspected of being involved in 1MDB-related offences in Singapore,” they added.

The clarification comes following certain quarters inquiring over the status of the flamboyant Penang-born financier who is now being sought by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission over his alleged involvement with SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

The three Singaporean authorities also said in their joint statement that they had met with the Malaysia’s 1MDB Special Taskforce in the island state yesterday.

“The AGC, CAD, and MAS met with the Malaysian 1MDB Taskforce led by Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, and it was a productive meeting with a fruitful exchange of information,” they said.

The three agencies had also said the Taskforce had during the meeting acknowledged Singapore’s cooperation with Malaysia since 2015 over 1MDB, and that both sides had agreed to continue the teamwork.