Tourism Malaysia welcomes MACC probe

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — Tourism Malaysia has pledged to give its full cooperation to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in their investigations, its chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei said.

In welcoming the visit by the MACC on Wednesday, Siew said the board looks forward to the findings of the anti-graft body.

Free Malaysia Today had reported last night of the visit by the MACC and had speculated that this was a prelude to investigations into a contract between the board and a private company.

Meanwhile, Siew also clarified certain points stated in an earlier statement that he had issued about the Smart Tourism project.

“The official company name of ‘Geeko’ is Geeko Tech Sdn. Bhd — and not Geeko Technology.

“Geeko Tech is not a Special Purpose Vehicle chosen by Tencent but a collaboration partner of Tencent and has legal binding documents for it.”

Siew also noted that the contracts signed by all parties for the Smart Tourism project have mutual termination clauses applicable by both sides on certain conditions.

“Tourism Malaysia shall refrain from making further comments on the issue and shall leave it to the respective authorities to handle the matter.”

The project came under the spotlight when a blogger had raised issues over the deal and questioned the speed in which the project was approved so close to the general elections.

Siew had issued a statement on June 2 denying any wrongdoing and pointed out that proper procedures were followed.

He had then welcomed the MACC to investigate Tourism Malaysia and four days later the commission visited the promotion board office.