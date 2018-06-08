What does Dr M like best after returning as PM? ‘My press conferences’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya June 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — Known for his wit and humour, barbed as they sometimes come, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was quick to retort when hit by a question out of the blue today.

The 92-year-old was asked what he loved most about returning as the seventh prime minister after leading the Pakatan Harapan alliance to victory in the May 9 general election, defeating the Barisan Nasional coalition that he had once led as the fourth PM.

“I like my press conferences best,” he told a news conference here after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

“You have asked me a lot of nasty questions which I try to answer and because I can't answer anymore, this press conference is over. Thank you.”

Without further ado, he then left the podium, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Governance, Integrity and Anti Corruption Centre director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Dr M's entourage sported huge grins, some even giggled, as they exited.