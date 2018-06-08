Dr M’s asset declaration pecking order to curb graft

By giving this information to the MACC, the prime minister will not be able to protect wrongdoers, Mahathir (centre) said. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — To combat corruption in government, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that Cabinet members and the secretaries-general of ministries will be required to declare their assets to him.

He added that he will then submit the asset declaration information to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“By giving this information to the MACC, the prime minister will not be able to protect wrongdoers,” he told a news conference in Putrajaya after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

When asked why the assets would only be declared to the prime minister and MACC and not publicly, Dr Mahathir said the government was looking into it.

“This thing is in the process of being studied and we are going to find the best way to formulate rules on gifts and other things as well,” he said.