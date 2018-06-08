Don’t make people wait for me, Transport Minister tells organisers

Loke also advised officials to do away with unnecessary steps just for the sake of observing protocol. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, June 8 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke advised organisers, including ministry officials, today to ensure that he is told of the real time of an event he attends so other participants do not have to wait for him.

He emphasised the importance of punctuality for all, saying Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a stickler and believes in leadership by example.

“Please do not make people wait for me. If your event starts at 9am then invite me to come at 9am.

“If you make people wait for me, it is as if people would think that I prefer to waste their time,’’ he said at the Hong Leong Yamaha Motors Balik Kampung road safety event here.

Loke had been invited to attend the road safety campaign that was scheduled for 9am to 11.30am.

He expressed surprise when he arrived at 9.40am, 10 minutes before he was slated to be there, and found out the event was supposed to start earlier.

Loke also advised officials to do away with unnecessary steps just for the sake of observing protocol, such as those making it a must for fellow officers to greet him at functions.

“No need to go out of your way for such protocols. Just focus on your work,’’ he told Transport Ministry officials.