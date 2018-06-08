Dr M: Jho Low not in country with which Malaysia has extradition treaty

Asked to reveal Low’s whereabouts, Dr Mahathir (centre) said the former 'is in many countries'. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — The government is trying to arrest Penang-born billionaire Low Taek Jho over his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir confirmed today.

However, he said the government is impeded because the financier popularly called Jho Low is not in a country with which Malaysia has an extradition treaty.

“We are trying to arrest Jho Low. But he isn’t in the country and we don’t have extradition rights in the country he is in. They have investigated his involvement in 1MDB and it is on those grounds he will be arrested,” he told a news conference here after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Asked to reveal Low’s whereabouts, Dr Mahathir said the former “is in many countries”.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for Low to assist in its 1MDB probe.

Hours later, Low’s representative issued a statement saying the financier is willing to cooperate and has asked his lawyers to contact MACC regarding the investigations.