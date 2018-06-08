Shilton backs Pickford to be England’s first-choice at World Cup

England’s Jordan Pickford during the media day at Burton Upon Trent June 5, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

BENGALURU, June 8 — England great Peter Shilton says Jordan Pickford should be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup ahead of his rivals for the gloves in Russia Jack Butland and Nick Pope.

“I would go for Pickford,” Shilton, who represented England in three World Cup campaigns from 1982 to 1990, told Sky Sports.

“I think Pickford is a little bit quicker around his feet, big Jack is great on the big stuff but just occasionally he gets done a little bit around his feet. That would be one slight criticism I would make in what is a terrific ‘keeper.

“I think we’re going to know about the goalkeepers when they get to the World Cup and the pressure is on, you never know until the big stage.”

Butland started for England as the team concluded their warm-up fixtures with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica yesterday. They kick-off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18 before facing Panama and Belgium. — Reuters