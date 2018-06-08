Mustapa seeks to defend Umno Supreme Council membership

Mustapa said he would not be contesting higher posts including president and deputy president. — Reuters pic

KOTA BHARU, June 8 — Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has announced that he would only be defending his post as an Umno Supreme Council member (MT) in the coming party elections.

Mustapa said he would not be contesting higher posts including president and deputy president.

“Thanks to those who encourage me to contest the party’s top post but I don’t have the stamina as well as physical and financial abilities to contest the Umno presidency, however, I will consider contesting MT position,” he told reporters at an event organised by Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) here last night.

On the possibility that the Gua Musang Umno division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah would contest the president post, Mustapa said Tengku Razaleigh had not made any decision on the matter. — Bernama