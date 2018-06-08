Durant says he’s returning to Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals in Cleveland June 6, 2018. Picture by Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

CLEVELAND, June 8 — Kevin Durant confirmed to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols yesterday that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors this summer.

The two-year, US$51 million (RM203.1 million) deal Durant agreed to last year included an opt-out clause for the 2018-19 season, which he reportedly intends to exercise in order to negotiate a new deal with the Warriors.

Last offseason, Durant took roughly US$10 million less than what a max salary would have earned him on his deal with Golden State so the team could re-sign Andre Iguodala and backup point guard Shaun Livingston.

Among his options this offseason, Durant could sign a four-year max contract for about US$158 million.

Durant was an All-Star for the Warriors yet again this season, averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games. He has stepped up his play in the playoffs, averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists as Golden State is one win away from its third NBA Finals championship in four years.

Durant carried the Warriors in their Game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, scoring 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, including sinking a dagger 3-pointer from 33 feet out with 49.8 seconds remaining to essentially ice the game.

“That was amazing what he did out there tonight,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “Some of those shots, I don’t think anybody in the world can hit those but him.” — Reuters