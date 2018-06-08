Will Musa attend special state assembly sitting today?

Musa has been missing in action for the past three weeks. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 8 — A special sitting of the 15th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will be held here this Monday.

However, there is a question mark on whether former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who is also Sungai Subuga assemblyman, will be attending the meeting.

Musa has been missing in action for the past three weeks, and was last seen at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) departing for Kuala Lumpur, on May 14.

His counsel, when contacted via WhatsApp, did not respond to questions on his whereabouts.

Several of Musa's officials, including his press secretary, also claimed to be in the dark over the matter.

A check by Bernama at one of Musa's residences here also found all the gates closed.

There has been a lot of speculation over where Musa might be, with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Puzi Harun recently saying the former could be in Brunei, or used it as an exit to head somewhere else.

Certain quarters have linked Musa's 'disappearance' with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) inquiry against him into allegations of corruption and misappropriation in the process of securing a simple majority to allow the former to be sworn in as Sabah Chief Minister on May 10.

Others have attributed it to a police investigation against him following a report lodged by Sabah's Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who claimed he faced criminal intimidation over the appointment of the chief minister.

However, Musa in a statement through his lawyer Zahir Shah on May 24, denied the allegation.

On May 26, Musa issued another statement through his lawyer that he would cooperate with the MACC in its probe.

On June 1, counsel Zahir Shah released a third statement from Musa saying he had not travelled out of the country illegally, after the Immigration director-general said there was no record showing Musa left the country.

The statement added, without specifying any destination, that Musa had complied with all of the Immigration Department's regulations during his travel.

The counsel added that his client was undergoing a long-overdue treatment, and would return to Sabah soon after his recovery. — Bernama