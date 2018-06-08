Minister wants all states to have transport portfolio

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the Hong Leong Yamaha Balik Kampung road safety programme in Sungai Besi June 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SERDANG, June 8 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke suggested today for all states to introduce a portfolio for transport, saying this would greatly improve road safety and awareness.

Loke also said it would go towards increasing adoption of public transportation.

“Each state government should consider having a transport portfolio in their administration. This would allow the respective councillors to help allay any concerns over public transportation and help raise awareness on road safety.

“Currently not all state governments have such a portfolio while some do,’’ he said at the Hong Leong Yamaha Balik Kampung road safety programme here today.

This follows Melaka's dissolution of its Road Safety Council (MKJR) along with five other departments deemed redundant.

Loke stressed that the move does not affect the Road Safety Department (JKJR), a federal agency under his ministry.

“I assure you the state government cannot dissolve a federal agency.”